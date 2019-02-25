Thirteen Colorado Springs area businesswomen were named finalists Monday for the Athena Award, the top prize given to a local businesswoman.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC will present the award April 4 at The Antlers hotel.
The finalists are: Windy Bailey, broker-owner of Colorado Real Estate; Deborah Balch, president and CEO of Elevated Insights; Amy Coffman, a cybersecurity engineer at the Missile Defense Agency; Jennifer Cunningham, owner of Galley132; Kameron Easler, optical systems program manager for Harris Corp.; Kristen Faith, CEO of Breaking the Silence Against Domestic Violence; Karla Grazier, CEO of Discover Goodwill of Southern & Western Colorado; Lisa Grubesic, branch manager of loanDepot;; Kay Collins Maloney, general manager of space superiority for Harris Corp.; Diane Price, CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers; Megen Schlesinger, managing director of the Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization; Joan Selman, executive director of the Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, and Morgan Straus, a business analyst for Harris Corp.