The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC has joined a coalition of 45 groups asking Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials to expand a program statewide that would allow certified businesses to operate with few COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is evaluating a program, called the Variance Protection 5 Star Program, being tested in Mesa County that allows businesses to complete a state certification program to operate with higher capacity limits. If the department opts to expand the program statewide, local health departments and business groups could launch the program in other counties beginning Dec. 18.
"This statewide initiative could be a lifeline for our small business owners and the people they employ," said Rachel Beck, vice president of government affairs for the Colorado Springs Chamber. "We are confident that Gov. Polis and the CDPHE will recognize the need to implement this policy to protect livelihoods and keep our economy as strong as possible in the pandemic."
The coalition is asking Polis and the department to expand the program statewide, but let local health departments approve counties joining the program, and allow qualifying businesses to operate at 50% of their normal capacity, up to 175 people. The coalition also includes the Fountain Valley, Tri-Lakes and Woodland Park chambers of commerce, the Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council, other chambers from across the state, hospitals, trade associations and other business groups.
In El Paso County, the program would be called the Gold Medal Award Program for COVID-19 Mitigation and would be targeted at restaurants. Eateries would have to submit a safety plan to El Paso County Public Health that would have to include mask requirements for both customers and employees, employee health screening protocols, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, touch-free measures and other requirements.
Under the county plan, the health agency would review restaurant safety plans, issue a certification letter to qualifying eateries and conduct on-site visits to make sure the safety plan is being used properly. El Paso County Public Health said would publicize the list of participating restaurants to "increase public confidence to support local restaurants by dining safely" and increase seating capacity for those that "demonstrate they have proper procedures for mitigating the spread of COVID-19."
Beck said the chamber wants to get the program operating "as quickly as possible."
"Time is of the essence," he said. "Every week that businesses are restricted or prohibited from operating means more businesses will close permanently because they have been so strained to date. The faster we can get this up and running, the more businesses we can save, particularly restaurants."
The city of Pueblo and Pueblo County last week sought state approval to join the program.