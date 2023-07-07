Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corp. is in search of titans, not the thunderbolt-slinging kind, but those who want to move mountains when it comes to enhancing the local economy.

Foundation for Colorado Springs Future, the Chamber’s nonprofit fund designed to improve the region’s economy and fortify its employee base, launched a six-month campaign Friday, Titans Capital Campaign, to raise money and involvement from individuals, companies, organizations and governments.

The campaign, led by Greg Cerbana, vice president of public relations and government Affairs of Weidner Apartment Homes, seeks to find 100 members to be a part of the Titans of Economic Development Advisory Council, which will strive to bring economic development projects to the region and attract and attain workers in Colorado Springs, in addition to a minimum investment of $10,000 every year for three years from council members.

The Titans campaign already has secured $1.6 million, Cerbana said, with the help of Cerbana’s 16-person campaign cabinet, which includes Kevin O’Neil, owner of The O’Neil Group Co.; Mike Juran, CEO of Altia; and Ramon Alvarez, owner of Minuteman Press.

“We recognize how important economic development is to a growing and thriving community,” Cerbana said, later adding, “I think that that’s one of the reasons why people are excited to participate, to lend their voice, to lend their time, to lend their talent, and to be able to help us and certainly to lend their treasure, as we go forward through this capital campaign.”

The campaign’s inception began after the Chamber & EDC hired Newmark, a global commercial real estate agency, to research the city and region’s labor needs, industry strengths and how that compares with other areas, said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, Chamber president and CEO.

“While so many great things are going on in Colorado Springs, they also had ideas of things that we needed to work on,” Kleymeyer said. “They said that ... we need to put our efforts on steroids ... to more than triple our efforts and be proactive in economic development, both to help existing companies expand and to bring new companies to this region.”

The campaign is a piece of that, Kleymeyer said. And it follows the past 18 months, when the Chamber closed 13 economic development projects that added $1.6 billion in capital investment and 2,440 new jobs in the Colorado Springs area, such as Entegris’ Manufacturing Center of Excellence, the Chamber said.

“We can’t fund the kind of proactive professional efforts and involve our business community by doing it on a shoestring budget,” Kleymeyer said. “It’s important that we show the commitment to economic development, that we show the commitment to our businesses, and frankly, to the employees to create good paying jobs.”

Community members, businesses or organizations interested in joining the campaign can visit the chamber’s website at coloradospringschamberedc.com/cosfuture/.