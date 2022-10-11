The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is hosting an event Thursday for members of the Colorado Springs defense community that will feature a panel discussion about finding talent, community interactions and military/government relationships.

The event is designed to help members of the defense community stay in communication and keep business conversations going among key players throughout the year.

"Colorado Springs is quickly becoming a major hub for the space, aerospace, and cyber community and this is a great opportunity for local defense-focused, cyber, space, and aerospace companies to start building a unified voice in the defense community and help our economic development in the region," Jessica Coppedge, communications manager for the Chamber & EDC, wrote in an email.

The event is an opportunity for those in the industry to network; company leaders are encouraged to bring their "up-and-coming leaders with them," Coppedge wrote.

The panel event will feature Seth Harvey, CEO & president of Bluestaq, Kathy Boe, founder of Boecore, and Jennifer Halford, CEO and president of Caliola Engineering, among others.

The free event is open to all Colorado Springs defense-focused cyber, space and aerospace companies regardless of partner status with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, although attendees must RSVP, Coppedge said.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. in Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers.

RSVP here or contact Breaena C Guerrero for more information at bguerrero@cscedc.com or call 719-884-2840.