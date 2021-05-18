Dirk Draper, who's led the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC for six years as its president and CEO, says he's retiring at year's end.
"It's been a singular honor to lead the Chamber & EDC," Draper, 61, said in a news release. "The staff and board have kept a keen focus on accomplishing our mission of growing prosperity through a strong business climate. We have worked closely with many community partners to promote and advance the region’s business community."
Draper had been a board member of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce — including serving as its chair in 2010 — and the Colorado Springs Economic Development Corp. before the two business groups merged in 2013.
He was named president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Regional Business Alliance in March 2015; the group was renamed as the Chamber & EDC the following year.
Mike Juran, the Chamber & EDC's board chair, said a search committee for the organization, aided by a recruiter who specializes in the chamber and economic development industries, will launch an effort to identify Draper's successor and will consider, local, regional and national candidates.
"Dirk has been a strong, effective leader for the Chamber & EDC," Juran said in the news release. "The board appreciates his leadership and is committed to building on the solid foundation he created with his team. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Dirk.
"While I am sad to see him go, I’m thrilled for Dirk and his family to reach this important milestone in life," Juran said. "I’m also grateful that he is committed to remain through the end of the year to ensure a seamless transition and the continued momentum of our business community."
Check back with gazette.com and Wednesday's print edition of The Gazette for more information.