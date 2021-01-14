The National Cybersecurity Center will begin a free four-month virtual class Tuesday that puts adult students on a path to well-paying jobs in the cybersecurity industry.
The center's fundamentals of IT (information technology) class is designed for students to earn an initial certification and up to two others that would qualify them for an entry-level cybersecurity position, said Thomas Russell, the nonprofit's cyber education program manager and instructor for the class. The will meet from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from Jan. 19-May 27 and will include lessons on computer hardware and software, internet technologies, programming, cybersecurity and information technology career planning.
"This course is comprehensive and doesn't require any experience in the cybersecurity industry," Russell said. "However, you will have to put in a lot of work — students will spend five hours a week in class, and they should spend an additional five hours studying on their own. If you just depend on the class, you won't be successful. We want people to tell us in their cover letter why they want to take this course so we can understand their motivation level — we want to make sure they complete the class."
The class, offered on Zoom, will include lesson presentations, tests, quizzes, labs and simulations — training that often costs $1,000 or more through commercial cybersecurity education providers, Russell said. Nearly 30 students are enrolled for the session beginning Tuesday, and enrollment will be capped at about 40 students, he said. Students who finish the fundamentals of IT lessons early will be able to continue with additional lessons to earn the Security Pro certification.
Russell retired in 1995 from the Army Signal Corps, which manages communications and information systems for the Department of Defense, and spent nine years as a network analyst for Time Warner Telecom in Littleton. He taught information security, computer applications and cybersecurity in El Paso County School District 49 before joining the cybersecurity center two years ago. He launched the class last year.
Potential students must apply at cyber-center.formstack.com/forms/adult_class by filling out a form and attaching both a resumé and cover letter. For more information, contact Russell at Thomas.Russell@cyber-center.org.