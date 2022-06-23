Colorado Springs' hotel scene heated up this week as stakeholders gathered for the groundbreaking of a Residence Inn hotel at the Colorado Springs Airport, and the dual-branded SpringHill Suites and Element hotel downtown celebrated its ribbon-cutting.

A wave of hotel development throughout the city will add 400 rooms to Colorado Springs' hotel capacity between the new 261-room dual-branded hotel and the 139-room Residence Inn, set to be completed in early 2024.

Opened late last month, the $90 million, eight-story dual-branded Marriott/Westin hotel features an upscale restaurant called Lumen8 Rooftop Social, an interior courtyard, an indoor pool, a fitness center, 216 underground parking spots, 4,200 square feet of meeting space and other amenities.

The hotel employs 100 full-time staff and is expected to employ up to 150 full-time and 50 part-time workers, Olive Real Estate Group Principal Jim DiBiase said. The hotel is the largest opened in Colorado Springs since the 311-room Great Wolf Lodge and Water Park opened in December 2016.

"I'm excited for the opportunity of growing the brand and opening in this market, which has so many wonderful things," said Marlon Whyte, the global brand leader for Element hotels. "The brand is built around sustainability and outdoor-inspired design."

The hotel is split between the all-suite SpringHill brand, aimed at budget-conscious travelers, and the more upscale Element brand, which caters to business travelers on longer-term stays of five days or more.

“In addition to the positive social impact the hotel brings, the dual-branded model is the perfect solution to the market’s demand for upscale, urban-focused accommodations that include extended-stay options in the city’s downtown core," DiBiase said in a hotel news release. "It is a testament to the growth of business and tourism travel in Colorado Springs.”

Nightly rates range from $139 at SpringHill Suites and $189 at Element during the slowest travel periods of the year — typically in the winter — to more than $300 during the peak summer season.

Residence Inn hotel at the Colorado Springs Airport broke ground Wednesday after COVID-19 delayed the project.