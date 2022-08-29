Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation's new fiber network went online Monday, making it the first open-access 100-gig network in the state.

The fiber infrastructure, built by Underline, is one of three networks being built in Colorado Springs. For Catalyst Campus, the installation of Underline fiber optic technology is crucial for cybersecurity and innovation, Kevin O'Neil, founder of Catalyst Campus, said.

"It changes the way we build code, it changes the way we build satellites, it changes the latency in information that we need for the warfighter," O'Neil said at a press conference announcing the use of the fiber network. "So for today it is a very wonderful day."

The network will provide Catalyst Campus, located on the east side of downtown, with a connection isolated from the public internet, making it secure for the transmission of sensitive information, a news release from Catalyst said.

The core of the network is complete on Catalyst Campus, with several buildings on the outskirts of the campus to be connected to the network in coming weeks, Bob Thompson, founder and CEO of Underline, said.

Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said a fiber network in Colorado Springs is needed to make the city competitive in attracting companies to the region.

“Continuing to provide the highest level of technology capacity, such as a fast and secure internet connection, will help our region with attraction and retention efforts — especially in the aerospace and defense sector," Kleymeyer said. "Companies that need highly technical workers, including those that work with Catalyst Campus partners, will benefit, and there will be an economic impact for our region.”

In addition to Underline, MetroNet, Colorado Springs Utilities and two existing broadband networks are competing to provide high-speed internet access to Colorado Springs.