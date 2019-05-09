Century Casino Cripple Creek
Century Casino Inc.’s Cripple Creek casino and hotel.

 Courtesy Century Casinos Inc.
Canadian expansion lifts Century Casinos earnings

Opening more off-track betting facilities in Canada and reopening all of its Polish casinos helped Century Casinos Inc. boost first-quarter revenue and profits, the Colorado Springs-based gaming company said Thursday.

Revenue in the January-to-March period grew 12.2 percent from a year earlier to $45.6 million, while earnings increased 15.3 percent during the same period to $1.07 million, or 4 cents a share.

Century began operating an off-track betting facility connected to its Century Mile Racetrack and Casino near Edmonton International Airport in January and all of its casinos in Poland have reopened after re-licensing delays last year.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

