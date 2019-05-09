briefly
Canadian expansion lifts Century Casinos earnings
Opening more off-track betting facilities in Canada and reopening all of its Polish casinos helped Century Casinos Inc. boost first-quarter revenue and profits, the Colorado Springs-based gaming company said Thursday.
Revenue in the January-to-March period grew 12.2 percent from a year earlier to $45.6 million, while earnings increased 15.3 percent during the same period to $1.07 million, or 4 cents a share.
Century began operating an off-track betting facility connected to its Century Mile Racetrack and Casino near Edmonton International Airport in January and all of its casinos in Poland have reopened after re-licensing delays last year.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette