Century Casino Cripple Creek

Century Casino Inc.’s Cripple Creek casino and hotel.

 Courtesy Century Casinos Inc.

Century Casinos announced Thursday that it has its first agreement for a Colorado internet sports wagering site allowed under a referendum approved by Colorado voters in November.

The 15-year deal with Las Vegas-based Circa Sports, which operates a sports book at the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas, includes a fee for market access, a share of gaming revenue and minimum revenue guarantee all paid to Century, according to a news release issued by the Colorado Springs-based casino and horse track operator.

Century Co-CEO Peter Hoetzinger said the agreement does not include plans for a sports book in Century's casinos in Cripple Creek and Central City. The company can sign agreements for two more internet betting sites. Sports wagering in Colorado is scheduled to begin May 1.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

