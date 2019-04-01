Colorado Springs-based Century Casinos Inc. opened its Century Mile Racetrack and Casino Monday in South Edmonton, Alberta.
The center includes nearly 600 slot machines, electronic table games, video lottery terminals and other gaming devices. The one-mile thoroughbred track will open for racing April 28. Century also operates a racetrack and casino in Calgary, Alberta, an off-track betting network in Canada as well as casinos in Cripple Creek, Central City, other locations in Canada, England, Poland and Vietnam.