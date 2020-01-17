Phil and Ann Winslow, owners of Winslow BMW in Colorado Springs, will receive the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs College of Business Lifetime Entrepreneurship Award on May 21.
The couple has owned the dealership, formally called Phil Winslow Motors Inc., since the death of Phil's father in 1961; it began as a Volkswagen dealership, later changing to BMW. The Winslows and the dealership have supported several local nonprofits with both donations and serving as board members as well as donating to programs and scholarship funds at UCCS.
The award has been presented annually since 2009 during an annual luncheon that attracts more than 400 campus and community leaders. The event supports the College of Business Alumni Association and the newly launched College of Business Relationships Opportunity Acumen Readiness program, which connects alumni, employers and community professionals with students. For more information, go to uccs.edu/LEA.