Kevin O'Neil watched his parents, a principal and school teacher, take second jobs during a 1970s recession just to pay the bills — an experience that has driven him to buy several companies, develop a major downtown business park and plan to build the tallest building in his hometown of Colorado Springs.
A natural gas tap moratorium imposed by the Colorado Springs City Council in 1973 slowed a booming local economy to a crawl and more than tripled the area's unemployment rate in less than two years. Watching his parents and friends struggle through the deep recession triggered by the moratorium made a big impression on the then 9-year-old O'Neil that would stay with him decades later.
"Seeing my parents go through the gas moratorium in the 1970s and see them and their friends struggle, I knew as a community that we had to create wealth to not have that kind of pain again," O'Neil said. "My parents kept their jobs, but they struggled — they had to get second jobs and ran up (the balance on) their credit cards and the (natural) gas bill was as high as their mortgage payment. We weren't poor, but my folks told us (he and his siblings) they could only afford one coat a year for each of us."
O'Neil, 57, grew up in the Widefield area where his mother taught; the family later moved to the Red Rocky Valley subdivision between Fort Carson and the foothills.
That moved him to Fountain-Fort Carson High School, where he played football and was senior class valedictorian. He enrolled in the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to study communications as the quickest route to a bachelor's degree so he could go to law school, finishing his degree in less than three years.
But his dream of becoming a lawyer only lasted one year at the University of Denver when the reality of being a husband and father of two collided with and overtook the dream. O'Neil decided he would rather "stay married than be an attorney" since he didn't have time to be a father, a student and make a living to support his family all at the same time. Instead, he opened a flooring store with help from his father.
O'Neil's timing couldn't have been better. He opened O'Neil Flooring (which later became Red Oak Flooring) just as the Colorado Springs economy started to recover from another recession, this one triggered by the collapse of the local savings-and-loan industry. The local economy boomed during the mid- to late 1990s, which allowed O'Neil to sell the store to Home Depot six years later.
Even before he opened the flooring store, O'Neil started investing in local real estate — buying houses, fourplexes and apartment complexes from banks, other lenders and a federal agency created to bail out failed S&Ls in the late 1980s and early '90s. He eventually owned more than 30 properties with over 1,200 rental units that he held onto for more than two decades before selling them in 2015-17.
"My father helped me out when he could. He taught all of us how to work hard and we did," O'Neil said, referring to brother Ken and sisters Kendra and Kelly. (Ken and Kelly now work for The O'Neil Group Co., a family owned investment company.) "I invested the profits from the flooring business into real estate. We bought rundown properties that needed help and renovation from lenders and I had a team of guys who helped me fix them up so we could rent them."
O'Neil shifted from residential to commercial properties early in the Great Recession, buying property such as the former First National Bank of Colorado Springs downtown that's now home to The Gazette, among others. The same year, 2008, The O'Neil Group acquired defense contractor Braxton Technologies and moved it from Northern California to the downtown Colorado Springs building.
"We have bought in recessionary times pretty consistently — during the S&L crisis, after 9-11 and the housing crisis," O'Neil said. "Market timing is important in life; you have to make sure you are on the right side of the cycle — coming in at the beginning of a cycle and not at the end. When we started buying commercial real estate, the market was soft enough that even if it didn't make sense immediately, it would eventually make sense."
The Braxton purchase started a trend for The O'Neil Group — filling its office buildings with companies it acquired as a way to control the cost and quality of the space the firms needed to house and attract employees.
The O'Neil Group sold Braxton last year for $300 million to Virginia engineering and construction giant Parsons. Most of The O'Neil Group's commercial real estate investments have been in and around downtown, where he lived for the past 10 years before moving to northern El Paso County.
"We are so fortunate to have Kevin's deep interest in downtown and all of Colorado Springs," said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership. "Through his amazing savvy and connections, he has brought many companies and well-paying jobs to our community. Kevin's passion is jobs and economic development. He understands that when people can support themselves with dignity, that is foundational to a good community."
O'Neil's attraction to downtown led him to buy a former railroad station and two adjacent buildings on the area's east edge in 2016 with an ambitious plan to turn it into a business park catering to aerospace companies.
The three buildings near where Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues meet were mostly vacant and needed extensive renovation to make them attractive to potential tenants. Since then, The O'Neil Group has spent more than $20 million to make the office park one of the most technologically advanced in the state.
“A strong downtown is the definition of a strong community," O'Neil said. "The east side of downtown was depressed and had a lot of vacancy. Property values were struggling. We decided to put together a campus with companies and the federal government to build labs and other things that would be of value to them. It worked out far better than we expected and the east side of downtown is no longer depressed."
The Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation has grown to eight buildings totaling 200,000 square feet that house 30 companies and 700 employees.
O'Neil plans to begin construction next year on a 100,000-square-foot office building as the first step of an 800,000-square-foot expansion that will house dozens of companies employing thousands of people. He hopes to create the same type of atmosphere as the Lower Downtown (LoDo) and River North (RINO) areas of Denver to attract workers.
"We wanted to build a coalition of small defense companies working together to create a critical mass and deliver capabilities in the space business," O'Neil said. "The government and businesses in the space industry need a lot of office space, so we don't have any vacancy in our own portfolio even in what is considered to be a renter's market in office space due to employers shifting to a more remote workforce."
Catalyst Campus has been so successful that The O'Neil Group has taken the concept on the road with satellite locations in Maryland and Utah and plans to open eight more during the next five years.
The locations will be designed to use the same model of housing teams from the defense industry, small business, government and academia that The O'Neil Group pioneered at the downtown Colorado Springs campus.
Space Symposium: Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs has big growth plans, including national expansion
Andy Merritt, a former top executive with what is now the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC and former top aide to Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, said he joined The O'Neil Group in January as "a chance to work for a dynamic entrepreneur who wants to make a positive difference by creating jobs and wealth for the community.
"Part of what attracted me is that Kevin is someone who has a big-picture, long-range vision and he has implemented that vision through Catalyst Campus," Merritt said.
The O'Neil Group is taking an even bigger step into downtown development by proposing a 25-story residential tower that would be the tallest building in Colorado Springs, along with an adjacent 11-story office complex.
The $270 million project, outlined in plans submitted recently to the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority, would dramatically change the city's skyline on a site south of Centennial Hall and a block east of the year-old U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. O'Neil cites a need for more office and residential complexes to attract companies and young adults.
But O'Neil and his company are about more than real estate. The O'Neil Group has started OneDev, a defense contracting company headed by Kevin O'Neil's brother, Ken O'Neil, and Rob Patterson, a former top Braxton Science & Technology Group executive.
Kevin O'Neil said OneDev will use the same strategy that The O'Neil Group employed while it owned Braxton — buy defense companies and move them to Colorado Springs.
Kevin O'Neil also wants to create a new investment fund, which he calls an evergreen fund, that will invest in mid-size companies. He hopes to raise up to $1 billion to help promising local companies grow without selling out to a larger company based somewhere else. Investors in the fund would earn a return on their money through dividends, he said.
"This is all about partnering with the community to help companies grow," O'Neil said. "We will focus on creating high-end, high-paying jobs with benefits. We want to create wealth in the community through ownership. Real estate is a safe haven for money — it is companies that are the future of our community that we want to grow. We want to give local companies the resources to scale and grow nationally but keep the headquarters here in Colorado Springs."
O'Neil hopes to have the fund operating by year's end and make its first investments early next year.
Some of the funding will come from Braxton sale proceeds, but he hopes to add other wealthy individuals and families that had been investors with The O'Neil Group in Braxton. O'Neil said his company might have been able to keep Braxton rather than selling it to Parsons if such a fund had existed.
O'Neil wants to use the wealth he has built in his career to improve his hometown through his businesses and philanthropy.
He donated $3 million to UCCS, his alma mater, to build out and staff a new Cybersecurity Education and Research Center named for him. The center is designed to provide research and training capabilities so graduates can enter the rapidly expanding local cybersecurity industry.
O'Neil said he made the donation to fund education in a key local industry that will create many jobs and also has a link to Catalyst — one of the five positions his gift will help fund will be liaison with his business park.
He also has a personal interest in cybersecurity; the heating system in The O'Neil Group's office building at 6 N. Tejon St. was hit two years ago by ransomware, forcing the company to rebuild the system rather than paying the $25,000 ransom.
He also wants to use some of his wealth to make a difference in the treatment of mental illness. While living downtown, he witnessed many people living on the streets and struggling with mental illness without getting the treatment they need.
"Mental illness is a problem no one talks about. We address the symptoms but don't treat the illness because the state and country don't want to pay for it. I will probably leave my estate to try to fix that," O'Neil said.
"When I lived downtown, I watched the struggle of so many people going through the vicious cycle of getting medication and treatment and then losing access to their prescription because they couldn't afford the medication," he said. "It is cruel that we don't have a better system in place."