RECESSION COMING - OR ALREADY HERE?

The spread of the coronavirus has significantly increased the likelihood of a national recession, said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum.

"We are probably in a downturn already," she said. "Whether it fits the classic definition of a recession — two consecutive quarters of decline in economic output — is something we won't know until the data is available several months from now.

"I would not be surprised if the indicators don't at least show a downward trend, given the impacts on labor,” Bailey added. "This is more temporary and will pass. It will be hard but will not last as long as the financial crisis did in 2008. It depends on the policy response (economic stimulus such as tax cuts and assistance to individuals and businesses)."

The nation’s economy has been hit hard by the outbreak in many industries, including airlines, restaurants, hotels and retailers, but the ripple effect of employees of those businesses losing jobs or having hours cut is even larger because they aren’t spending their paychecks at grocery stores and other businesses, Bailey said.

She said some businesses could be forced to lay off or furlough employees, reduce hours or even close or seek government help to remain open because of either lack of supplies or lack of demand for their products or services.

"A lot of businesses that operate on thin (profit) margins are overleveraged (with debt). That is the concern we are seeing on Wall Street. When a business has a significant halt in their revenue stream, can they absorb it?" Bailey said. "So when companies have overextended themselves and have (an economic) shock, it makes it harder to absorb."

She's also skeptical that a recent interest rate cut will reverse the slowdown, which "didn’t do much for business confidence," Bailey said.

