Some Colorado Springs businesses may be learning the hard way that their business interruption coverage doesn't cover losses they have sustained as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
That's because most business policies exclude coverage for viruses and other pandemics, said Carole Walker, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association in Greenwood Village. Only about a third of all small businesses have business interruption coverage; that coverage is designed for closures related to wildfires, severe storms and other disasters that affect a community or neighborhood, not the entire nation, Walker said.
"This type of loss is specifically excluded unless the business has a very broad commercial policy that covers viruses and pandemics," Walker said. "If insurance carriers had to pay for this kind of loss for which they never collected premiums, there would be solvency issues with many insurers that would leave the industry ill-prepared for other kinds of disasters that are covered by insurance."
Andrew Van Der Wege, co-owner of Go West Camps in Colorado Springs, has business interruption coverage and a special policy that covers illnesses among either his 20-person staff or the 500 children that typically attend his nine-week day camp sessions at local schools and parks. However, he expects any claims he submits on either policy to be denied.
Go West is still planning to offer its full program, starting in early June, but has contingency plans to modify or cancel its program if state restrictions don't allow or curtail such operations, Van Der Wege said. If the company has to curtail or cancel, business interruption coverage won't apply due to pandemic exclusions, and any claim under the illness policy requires that either a staff member or participant be diagnosed with a qualifying illness.
"We plan to file claims if we can't offer our program, but our insurance carriers tell us they would be denied," Van Der Wege said Tuesday. "I could be angry with the insurance company, but there is no way they could pay out business interruption claims for this."
Vincent Plymell, assistant commissioner of the Colorado Division of Insurance, said the agency has received about 10 calls and two complaints about carriers denying claims for coronavirus-related closures.
"Whether business interruption coverage exists for the current COVID-19 circumstances will be determined by what the specific policy language provides," he said in an email. "Business interruption policies currently in force may exclude coverage for an epidemic or pandemic, or may exclude viral or contagious diseases such as SARS and the new coronavirus COVID 19. Business owners should check whether their policy has an exclusion for any of these circumstances, or has different language about a covered peril. "
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered dine-in restaurants, gyms, casinos, barbers, hairstylists, massage therapists and many other businesses to close in mid-March and imposed a stay-at-home order March 26 that forced many retailers and other businesses to shut down.
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association in Washington, D.C., estimates small businesses forced to close by such orders nationwide are losing $431 billion a month. By comparison, insurers nationwide collect about $6 billion a month from all commercial policies, including coverage for buildings, vehicles and general liability; the combined reserves of all carriers, which are used to pay claims, total about $800 billion.
President Donald Trump expressed frustration on Friday over insurance companies not paying their customers for business interruptions attributable to the pandemic, the Washington Examiner reported. Many businesses have been "paying a lot of money for a lot of years for the privilege of having" business interruption insurance, but "when they finally need, the insurance company says we are not going to give it," Trump said. "We can't let that happen."