As employers face a tight labor market, hiring and employee retention is more important than ever.

That’s why The Gazette is encouraging employers, customers and workers to nominate companies by Aug. 1 for the seventh year of The Gazette’s Best Workplaces awards, an annual assessment of workplace cultures that gives recognition to employers with healthy environments.

The free program, sponsored by The Gazette and other partners such as the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, will accept nominations starting May 31.

Employers, whether private, governmental or nonprofit, only need one nomination to participate.

Once nominated, The Gazette will contact nominees' human resource directors and company owners. Employers that elect to continue by Aug. 15 will receive a link for a confidential survey to share with their employees. The survey, administered by Boulder-based Data Joe, will give employees the chance to anonymously evaluate their workplace’s leadership, culture, mission and values, benefits, training and social responsibility.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Employers must have at least 10 employees to participate and need a majority of employees to respond to the survey by Sept. 22 to collect sufficient data that accurately represents employee sentiment.

Nominate employers at gazette.com/best-workplaces/ by clicking on the nomination button in the middle of the page.

First-place winners in 2022 included Alpine Contracting in the small company category with 10-29 employees; Young Scholars Academy, in the midsized category with 30-75 employees; Vanguard Skin Specialists, in the large company category with 76-299 employees; and The Resource Exchange, an extra-large company with more than 300 employees.

Top employers will be honored at a celebration Dec. 7 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs and participating companies will receive survey summary results after the event. The Gazette will also publish results, including cumulative survey data and top-ranked company profiles, Dec. 10 in a magazine sent to Gazette subscribers as well as online.