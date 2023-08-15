The Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce named Linda Weise, CEO of Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective, a nonprofit renovating the 100-year-old City Auditorium, as Business Leader of the Year during the chamber's 2023 Accolades award luncheon.

Weise was among a handful of business owners, entrepreneurs and community leaders who earned awards Tuesday during the annual event, where the chamber recognized the "exceptional women across the business and nonprofit spectrum" in Colorado Springs. Jackie Joyner-Kersee spoke about the importance of community support on her path to becoming an Olympic gold medalist.

Other women nominated for Business Leader of the Year included:

Judy Cara, executive director of Friends of the Children – Colorado Springs

Karla Grazier, president and CEO of Goodwill of Colorado

Kate Hatten, executive director of Home Front Military Network

Dr. Kenya Lee, CEO of PureLee Redefined

Kris Lewis, executive director and CEO of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity

Aikta Marcoulier, regional administrator for U.S. Small Business Administration

Lana Martin, director of trauma programs at Children’s Hospital Colorado

Lisanne McNew, president of Safe Engineering

Other women recognized for awards included Minority Owned Business of the Year, Uyen Le, owner and beauty consultant at Beauty Bar. Felicia Anzaldúa, publisher and editor in chief of The Colorado Wedding Magazine, was also nominated.

De’Aura Lemus, strategy and culture specialist at The Resource Exchange, was named Young Professional of the Year. Other nominees included Rychelle Arnold, chief product program officer, Girl Scouts of Colorado; Chloe Hoeft, director of communications, Notes Live!; Abragail Kappel, owner of Black Rose Consulting; Coral Laski, program manager at Exponential Impact; and Emily Tamayo, generation wild of the Pikes Peak region coordinator for Catamount Institute.

The Don Brown Entrepreneur Award was presented to Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, owner of Mentally STRONG. Torie Jennings Giffin, owner of Buffalo Bicycle Lodge, and Dr. April Lynch, chief medical officer and co-owner of Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, were also nominated.

Travis Bockenstedt, chief experience officer at Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, was named the chamber's Member of the Year. Trish Grinnell, a representative for Melaleuca, and Stephen Matich, service delivery manager for Perfect Cloud Solutions, were also nominated.