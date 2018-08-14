Conduent plans to lay off 410 employees and close its call center at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road on Oct. 12 as it restructures operations.

The New Jersey-based outsourcing company sent a notice Friday to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that the affected employees are 361 customer care associates, 37 customer care supervisors and managers, 11 workforce administration and training associates and one other manager.

Conduent laid off 350 employees from the center in 2016.

“We realize this affects individuals, and every effort is being made to ensure that all employees are treated fairly. We will provide a separation package to eligible employees,” said company spokesman Sean Collins.

The company has agreed to sell or has sold four operations this year as part of a plan to divest “non-core” operations generating about $1 billion a year in revenue. Instead, it will focus on serving large enterprise customers and “scalable business relationships.” Conduent said in its annual report that the restructuring is designed to "to deliver cost savings through infrastructure optimization, labor productivity and automation initiatives, restructuring of unprofitable contracts and other efficiencies."

Affiliated Computer Services opened the center in 2009 with 600 employees and expanded to 1,200 employees before cuts due to “changing needs of a client” it did not name.

Affiliated was acquired by Xerox in 2010 and spun off the division last year as a separate company, called Conduent, focused on business process services.

Conduent employs about 84,000 people worldwide and expects to generate about $5.5 billion in revenue this year.

The layoff is the third major call center closure in the Colorado Springs area since December.

StarTek laid off 261 in March, when it closed its Colorado Springs call center.

Alorica closed its Colorado Springs call center and laid off 288 employees Dec. 31.

