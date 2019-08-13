One of Colorado Springs’ favorite burger places is ready to get cooking again.
Short Stop Deluxe Burgers is targeting Aug. 28 for the opening of its new permanent location at 5819 Palmer Park Blvd., in the parking lot of the Powers Centre shopping center southeast of Powers and Palmer Park boulevards, said owner Ted Vong.
“It is a big relief,” he said.
In November, Short Stop ended a 25-year run at Circle Drive and Platte Avenue to make way for a CVS Pharmacy. The national drugstore chain bought the property at the corner, tore down Short Stop and a handful of other buildings and now is constructing a store that’s supposed to open in about three months.
November’s closing, though, didn’t end access to Short Stop’s food. The month before, Vong had begun serving customers from one of his mobile units at Powers and Palmer Park, on the Springs’ east side.
The mobile unit has been up and running since then while construction took place nearby on the new Short Stop; the unit will continue operating until the building opens in two weeks.
Vong had hoped to open his new Short Stop in the spring, but weather and construction setbacks forced a delay, he said. Now, Vong is waiting for sign, health and fire inspections to be completed .
The new Short Stop will look nearly identical to the old one — a single-story white building with a red base. A fire-engine red metal overhang will replace a similar-colored vinyl awning in the front of the building.
“A lot more durable for the elements,” Vong said.
The building will have one drive-thru instead of the two lanes he had at Platte and Circle, Vong said. The building also will have a front window for walk-up business and a patio for customers, similar to the old location, he said.
Along with burgers, Short Stop’s new location will continue to feature fries, hot dogs, brats, soft drinks and milkshakes.
Vong employs five people now, but expects to increase that number to 15 to 20 full- and part-time workers at the new building, where he expects an uptick in sales.
“What we’re finding out is, when we moved over to that side of town, most of our customer base that was on Circle lives on that side of town,” Vong said.
“The following and support has been there for us throughout this whole time with the mobile unit. With an actual drive-thru, it’s going to be even more convenient for our customer and that will contribute to the increase in our volume.”