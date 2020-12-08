A California company that bought part of the former Intel semiconductor manufacturing plant on Garden of the Gods Road Tuesday sought protection from its creditors under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code.
3G Venture II faced foreclosure later this month of a $6.5 million loan on four buildings it bought two years ago for a Bitcoin mining operation. The El Paso County Public Trustee's Office was scheduled to auction the four buildings Dec. 16 if 3G failed to make the delinquent payments. A bankruptcy filing halts the foreclosure process.
3G listed $30 million in assets, virtually all of it equipment used in its Bitcoin mining operation in the complex, and $7.79 million in debts, nearly all of it owed to a partnership controlled by Los Angeles-area real estate investment firm Industrial Realty Group (IRG). IRG sold four buildings in the Intel complex to 3G Ventures two years ago for $13 million, taking a promissory note from 3G for $7.63 million.
John Chen of suburban Los Angeles, who owns 3G, didn't respond to questions emailed to his Denver bankruptcy attorney.
3G has been using three of the four buildings on the site for Bitcoin mining, which involves using powerful computers equipped with special software to solve exceedingly difficult math problems. Those who solve the problems — known as miners — receive Bitcoins for their work. Bitcoin miners require vast amounts of electricity, which prompted 3G to buy about half of the former Intel complex.
The mining operation generated noise complaints to the city of Colorado Springs from neighbors, apparently from fans used to cool the computing equipment, but the sound level didn't violate city standards.
3G said its equipment includes fans, wires, bitcoin mining servers, power supply units, power distribution units, and tools, and has an appraised value of $19.6 million. However, the company said the gear is worth between $30 million and $60 million, based on "recent offers" that it did not identify. Besides the note owed to IRG, 3G also said it owed nearly $160,000 in property taxes to El Paso County. 3G also disclosed it paid IRG $150,000 in September as a "loan extension fee."
Under Chapter 11, the debtor business continues to operate while it comes up with a plan to repay creditors.