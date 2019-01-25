Vectrus headquarters
Vectrus Inc. announced Friday it had been awarded an $151 million work order under the Navy's SeaPort-e umbrella contract to continue support for command, control, communications, computer and intelligence systems for the Navy Fleet Systems Engineering Team program.

Vectrus and its predecessor companies have provided support as a subcontractor for the program since it was started in 1999.

The Colorado Springs-based defense contractor said in a news release that it provides systems engineering support to command ships, ballistic missile defense ships, strike groups and some shore facilities.

