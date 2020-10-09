THE STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

Colorado's hemp industry remains at the head of the pack acreage-wise and in terms of production, says Bethleen McCall, president of the board of the Colorado Hemp Industries Association and a fifth-generation ag producer from Yuma County. As of midyear, nearly 62,000 acres and 15.4 million square feet of indoor grow space were registered in Colorado for hemp production, according to a report by Hemp Industry Daily.

The cultivation of hemp in the state is overseen by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. About 80 hemp growers are registered in El Paso County. Statewide, the number is around 2,000, Hemp Industry Daily reports.

Colorado provides a good environment for hemp growers, McCall said. "We don't have a lot of the rot, the mold, the mildew issues like the Pacific Northwest has, and a lot of places in the South as well."

In addition to hemp production, Colorado is doing well with "established CBD and other cannabinoid extraction facilities in place," McCall said. "What we're still lacking and we're working on building out further is the fiber and grain processing side of the industry."

The price of hemp has fallen due to overproduction, McCall said, and farmers should expect prices to remain in flux. "I don't expect to see a stable price market for at least another five years."

Bill Radford, The Gazette