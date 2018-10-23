Colorado Springs-based startup FoodMaven announced Monday it has selected Dallas-Fort Worth as its first out-of-state expansion.
FoodMaven operates an online marketplace in both cities for surplus food bought from grocery stores and food distributors and sold to restaurants, institutional kitchens and commercial food-preparation businesses. The company expanded to Denver in 2017 and plans to add five to 10 cities next year with a goal of 100 cities in five years.
FoodMaven will begin operations in Dallas-Fort Worth by year’s end and plans to hire 200 employees within two years.
The company chose Dallas-Fort Worth from a list that includes Phoenix, Portland, Ore., and Seattle because of a “supportive business environment, a design for better local food sourcing and a vibrant food culture,” says a FoodMaven news release.
