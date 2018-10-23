Colorado Springs-based startup FoodMaven announced Monday it has selected Dallas-Fort Worth as its first out-of-state expansion.

FoodMaven operates an online marketplace in both cities for surplus food bought from grocery stores and food distributors and sold to restaurants, institutional kitchens and commercial food-preparation businesses. The company expanded to Denver in 2017 and plans to add five to 10 cities next year with a goal of 100 cities in five years.

Assistant general manager Joe Finken hangs the company logo above the freezers Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the new FoodMaven warehouse on Stone Avenue.
FoodMaven will begin operations in Dallas-Fort Worth by year’s end and plans to hire 200 employees within two years.

The company chose Dallas-Fort Worth from a list that includes Phoenix, Portland, Ore., and Seattle because of a “supportive business environment, a design for better local food sourcing and a vibrant food culture,” says a FoodMaven news release.

