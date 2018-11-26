Colorado Springs-based Diversified Machine Systems has been sold to a multinational producer of machinery and industrial equipment.
SCM Group announced Monday that it had acquired DMS for an undisclosed amount. SCM Group is based in Italy but has operations worldwide, including Michigan-based CMS North America. It employs about 4,000.
DMS, which employs approximately 120, makes large, computer-controlled, precision shaping and cutting machines — machines then used by manufacturers. The company, which operates a plant on Elkton Drive, also makes large-scale, industrial 3-D printers.
Patrick Bollar, chief technology officer, started DMS in 2003 after shuttering another business he and his father ran: MotionMaster. He will continue in his role as CTO, leading innovation and product development.
Tanya Williams, chief financial officer at DMS, will become CEO, replacing Doug Rhoda. Williams and Bollar will be "directed and supported" by Matt Dietrich, CMS North America's CEO, according to a news release.
In the news release, Bollar said the deal will give DMS “wider access to global markets, very experienced and proven capital equipment manufacturing expertise, and resources of a leading worldwide manufacturer.”
“The addition of DMS to the CMS family of brands broadens our portfolio of capabilities, and expands available technologies we can deploy within our core business of offering custom CNC (computer numerical control) machine solutions," Andrea Aureli, SCM Group CEO, said in the release. “By adding DMS together with CMS and SCM Group capabilities, we can offer our customers a wider range of solutions with expanded features and greater opportunities for creating manufacturing efficiencies and higher return on investment.”
DMS was honored as the top industrial/equipment manufacturer this year at the 2018 Colorado Manufacturing Awards. The company's chief market is aerospace and space manufacturers. The news release put DMS' annual revenue at $30 million.