Century Casinos and Fortitude Gold, both based in Colorado Springs, moved into 2022 by boosting profits during the first quarter.

Century bounced back from a loss of $1.42 million, or 5 cents a share, in the first quarter of last year with a profit of $218,000, or one cent a share. Much of the improvement resulted from fewer COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on the company's Canadian and Polish casinos, which were closed during most or all of the same period last year. As a result of those casinos remaining open, the company's revenue jumped 40% to $103.1 million. Century, though, lost $2.15 million on the sale of its Calgary casino in February.

“We are very pleased with the results of the first quarter," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Century's co-CEOs, said Friday in a news release. "Revenue grew in each of our three reportable segments (U.S. Canada and Poland) with overall growth of 42% compared to the first quarter of 2021. All of our properties are now operating with very few COVID-19 restrictions."

Century last month completed the first step of its $195 million acquisition of the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nev., by buying a 50% interest in the company that owns the casino and hotel buildings and lands for $95 million. Century is awaiting approval from Nevada regulators to acquire the company that operates the casino and hotel for another $100 million. Century can buy the remaining 50% in the real estate for $105 million.

Fortitude, meanwhile, increased its first-quarter profits 9% from a year earlier to $2.62 million, or 11 cents a share, despite a 34.5% decline in revenue. The company attributed that drop to processing lower-grade ore than it did last year. Much of the improvement resulted from Fortitude cutting its operating expenses in half, compared with the same period last year when the company was hiring staff after it was spun off from Gold Resource Corp.

"Our first-quarter results set a strong tone for the 2022 production year, especially considering the low and high-grade (ore) stockpiles the operations leaned on during the quarter," Fortitude CEO Jason Reid said in a news release Wednesday. "Operations now have access to high-grade pearl zone ore for the next three years with a mine plan that is scheduled to move substantially less waste rock each subsequent year, resulting in lower expected mining costs."