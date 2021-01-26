Colorado Springs-based Cherwell Software will be acquired by Salt Lake City information technology security company Ivanti in a deal backed by two private equity investment firms, Ivanti announced Tuesday.
Affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates are financing the deal; terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Ivanti didn't say in a news release when the purchase will be completed, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other "customary" conditions. Cherwell makes software that helps large businesses automate a major part of their information technology operations — keeping computer operating systems and other software up to date.
Ivanti said in the release that acquiring Cherwell "is expected to provide significant scale in the large and growing IT service management market. In addition, Cherwell has made substantial investments in its service management platform over the past few years, providing Ivanti with a strong foothold in an attractive and high-growth adjacent end market."
Ivanti CEO Jim Schaper, who will head the combined company, said the deal "will allow Ivanti to not only strengthen our market leading position in the IT service management market but also fuel further expansion in the high growth enterprise service management space to manage workflows for business units beyond IT. The addition of Cherwell's product portfolio will allow Ivanti to capitalize on Cherwell's strong vertical presence in healthcare, higher education and a number of other attractive verticals."
Private equity giant KKR is Cherwell's largest shareholder, investing more than $220 million in the company in 2017 and 2018. Cherwell was started in 2004 by Vance Brown, Tm Pfiefer and Arlen Feldman, all former executives from software developer FrontRange Solutions before it was sold and moved its headquarters from Colorado Springs.
