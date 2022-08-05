Century Casinos saw net income climb to $8.9 million in the second quarter, up 29% from the same quarter in 2021, the Colorado Springs-based company reported Friday.
Earnings per share from the company to shareholders were $0.28, according to a news release. Century Casinos' net operating revenue grew in the second quarter by 21%, when compared to a year earlier, to $111.1 million. The latest numbers compare to a time when COVID-19 restrictions were still affecting Century's casino operations in Canada and Poland.
"The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the company's results of operations in the first half of 2021 because of closures at the company's Canada and Poland properties during this period," the release said. "...The duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic otherwise remains uncertain."
Pandemic restrictions closed all of Century's casinos for three months in 2020. In addition to its Polish and Canadian properties, it owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, as well as casinos in Missouri and West Virginia.
Jessica Snouwaert, The Gazette