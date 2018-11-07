Century Casinos Inc. said its third-quarter earnings fell by nearly 80 percent from a year ago due to a slow start at its new casino in Bath, England, and delays in reopening two of its casinos in Poland.
The Colorado Springs-based gaming operator said profits fell 79 percent to $1.64 million, or 5 cents a share because "operations in Bath ramped up slower than expected," the Polish casinos reopened later than expected and its earnings in third quarter of 2017 were inflated by $5.1 million in one-time profits related to a lower corporate tax rate enacted late last year, Century said Wednesday in a news release. Revenue for the July-to-September quarter was up 6 percent from a year ago to $43.6 million.
Century's profits for the first three quarters of the year were down 75 percent from the same period a year ago to $2.89 million, or 10 cents a share, even though revenue was up 8 percent during the same period to $123.8 million.