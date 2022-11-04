Colorado Springs-based Century Casinos on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.9 million, or $.09 per share, down 74% from the same quarter last year and missing analysts' expectations.
Net operating revenue was $112.6 million, down 4% from the third quarter in 2021.
The company operates casinos in Cripple Creek and Central City as well as in Missouri, West Virginia and Alberta, Canada. In August, it entered into an agreement to acquire the operations of Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Maryland for approximately $56.1 million.
The company said decreases in earnings and revenue were due, in part, to the comparison to record results in 2021 and the impact of inflation.
The Gazette