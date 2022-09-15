The business portfolio of Steve Kaczmarek, founder and owner of Borealis Fat Bikes, just got bigger.

Started in Kaczmarek's garage, Borealis Fat Bikes produces, manufactures and sells fat-tire bikes with a mission to create the highest quality carbon fiber fat bikes possible. The Colorado Springs-based company made the Inc. 5,000 list two years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation with 147% three-year growth.

After several years of "exponential" gains, Kaczmarek said he decided to boost his business further by acquiring the tire company that supplied his fat bike tires — Terrene Tires — a move Kaczmarek said was instigated by shrinking supply chains.

“It was not only an opportunity, but it was really strategic ... to secure our supply chain with tires because another one of our major tire suppliers had announced to us that they were no longer going to make fat bike tires,” Kaczmarek said. “And so we were getting very, very nervous about, ‘where do we buy tires?’”

By purchasing Terrene Tires, which sells fat-bike tires worldwide, Kaczmarek said he not only boosted Borealis' supply chain but made purchasing tires more cost effective.

“The tires cost less because we're ordering directly from the factory where they're made,” Terrene’s president, Dave Miller, said. “Versus ... being somewhere kind of in the middle in terms of sales channels.”

Previously based in Minneapolis with a warehouse and operations in Montana, Terrene's headquarters moved to Colorado Springs after Kaczmarek acquired the company. But he emphasized that Terrene Tires remains a separate entity from Borealis, a distinction he said is key in helping supply tires for competitors in the fat bike industry.

“We are interested in selling to anyone who's excited to work with the company,” Miller said about Terrene.

Miller noted that other fat bike companies will often own their own tire company but restrict their tire sales to other fat bike competitors, but Kaczmarek wants to be an equal opportunity supplier.

“Our goal at Borealis is to make the best fat bikes in the world,” Miller said. “Our goal at Terrene is to have the best fat bike tires in the world.”

With 30,000 combinations of specs, Borealis sells its specialized bikes for anywhere from $3,000 to $8,000.

While Borealis’ demand is leveling out compared to a boom during the pandemic, Kaczmarek believes his business is more equipped to weather economic instability after his acquisition of Terrene.

“I think it’s going to be definitely different going forward post-COVID for every company because ... if you have any hiccup, you get shut down,” Kaczmarek said. “So I think almost all companies are going to say, ‘Hey, we need a buffer stock.’”