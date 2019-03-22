National Express Transit will close its Colorado Springs office and lay off all 60 employees on June 30, when its agreement to provide paratransit services to Mountain Metro Transit expires.
However, most of those employees are expected to be hired by the new contractor, Transdev North America, when it takes over the paratransit operation on July 1, said Craig Blewitt, transit service manager for the city of Colorado Springs and Mountain Metro Transit's director. Transdev has been selected as the "preferred contractor" and the city is negotiating terms of the deal with Mountain Metro, he said.
National Express sent the layoff notice Friday to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, saying all 60 workers would be laid off "due to the loss of business revenue and related reorganization." The notice complies with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires employers to give employees 60 days notice of a "mass layoff."
National Express had held the contract since 2014 and submitted a proposal when the city rebid the work late last year. Transdev, which already provides fleet maintenance services to Mountain Metro, was selected as the winning bidder and a transition from National Express is expected to begin in mid-April, Blewitt said.
Mountain Metro is "required to recompete these contracts on a regular basis, so we test the market regularly to make sure we are paying market rates" to its contractors, Blewitt said.
Transdev North America, owned by Paris-based Transdev, is one of the nation's largest transportation providers, serving 200 communities with a 20,000-person workforce. The company also operates the zTrip taxi service in Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins and 13 U.S. other cities and the SuperShuttle airport transportation service in Colorado Springs, Denver, 70 other U.S. cities and 15 other cities worldwide.