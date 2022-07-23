High prices and low inventory are putting the brakes on auto sales.
That isn’t likely to change soon — shortages of computer chips and other components are expected to hamper the automotive industry well into next year. Most car dealers have just a fraction of the new vehicle inventory they had before the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in higher prices for both new and used vehicles. Many buyers have turned to special-ordering new vehicles from manufacturers for delivery weeks or months later.
“We are down about 75% in inventory from pre-pandemic levels." said Keven Shaughnessy, vice president of dealer operations and partner in Colorado Springs-based Phil Long Dealerships, one of Colorado’s largest dealer groups. "We normally would have 2,500 on our lots, but instead have 700 across our 16 dealerships. It was even worse in May, when we were averaging between 550 and 600 vehicles. I expect this (inventory shortages) to last another 18 months to two years.”
As a result of shortages, Phil Long’s new-vehicle sales for the first half of the year are down about 10% from a year earlier, before inventory shortages began slowing sales. Used car and truck sales are up 6% during the same period, though, so overall sales are only off 1.5%. And the dealership group’s six-month total for new vehicles is up 34% from the same period in 2019 — before the pandemic hit — while used car and truck sales are up 49%.
Statewide new vehicle registrations, the best indicator of sales, were off 11.3% to nearly 110,000 during the first half of the year compared with the same period last year, according to the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Registrations declined in both the first and second quarters, but the drop was deeper during the April-to-June period. The registration data generally reflects sales made two months earlier since new car and truck buyers have 60 days to register the vehicle.
Registration numbers for nearly every major manufacturer declined in the first half of the year, with brands from Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) — Chrysler, Dodge and Ram — each dropping by more than 25%. The only brands with increased registrations in Colorado were electric car pioneer Tesla; German automakers BMW, Mini and Volkswagen; Korean brands Genesis, Hyundai and Kia; and Japanese manufacturer Mazda.
The trade group forecasts that sales will end the year between a slight increase and an 8.1% decline, with a 2.6% drop the most likely scenario. To hit any of those numbers, registrations would need to increase during the second half of the year, likely requiring manufacturers to resolve supply disruptions and boost production to catch up with customer orders. Jackson estimates more than 5 million vehicles nationwide ordered from manufacturers have not yet been delivered.
Even at the top end of the forecast, the total for the year would still be down nearly 3% from 2019, the year before the pandemic pulled sales lower. And Tim Jackson, president of the dealer group, points to a recent slide in customer traffic at dealerships amid soaring gasoline prices, high vehicle prices and interest rate increases that have pushed up monthly loan payments.
Shaughnessy said sales haven’t plunged at the same rate inventories have declined because many more customers are special-ordering new vehicles. Before the pandemic, just 10% of buyers special-ordered new vehicles; now up to 70% of new vehicles are special-ordered. Long also has supplemented its inventory of new vehicles by buying or trading vehicles with other dealerships across the nation — sometimes losing money or barely making a profit — to satisfy needs of its best customers.
Ben Faricy, president of The Faricy Boys, which owns dealerships in Canon City, Colorado Springs and Salida, said the company sold 91 new vehicles last month and in mid-July had just 57 cars and trucks left on Faricy Boys lots. Before the pandemic, the company’s inventory averaged about 300 vehicles; these days, Ben Faricy says he would be “thrilled to have 100.” He's hopeful, though, that supply bottlenecks will be fixed by the end of next year.
Lower inventories hurt dealers because they don’t have as many vehicles for customers who want to get a vehicle immediately. But that also means dealers are paying less interest on their inventories, spending less advertising available vehicles and are offering fewer incentives such as rebates and cut-rate financing deals, Shaughnessy said. Limited supply also has forced prices higher — 15% 20% on new vehicles and up to 30% on used cars and trucks.
Faricy estimates incentives offered to new-vehicle buyers have dropped by an average of about $1,000 and are available on far fewer vehicles. So most buyers pay the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, which he said is just “supply and demand” at work. He said used-vehicle prices continue to rise because a key source of supply — vehicles from rental fleets — are not as available since supply issues are hampering how many new vehicles rental companies can buy.
Jackson, of the dealer association, said a significant increase in new-vehicle availability is at least a year away, if not 1½ to two years, as manufacturers battle shortages of computer chips, steel, aluminum, foam for dashboards, wiring harnesses and components for catalytic converters. He said some of the state’s dealerships have little, if any, inventory of new vehicles, with vehicles selling as soon as they reach a dealer’s lot.
As a result of inventory shortages, Jackson estimates new-vehicle prices have surged from an average of between $36,000 and $37,000 last year to an average of $44,000 to $45,000, with electric-powered vehicles averaging about $54,000. Used-vehicle prices have leveled off in recent months as more consumers trade in their old vehicles, but prices still have jumped from an average of $20,000 to $21,000 to between $25,000 and $26,000.
While Shaughnessy expects new-vehicle shortages to end by early 2024, he doesn’t expect dealers to maintain inventory levels to pre-pandemic levels — usually hundreds of vehicles at each dealership available for immediate purchase. Many dealers kept enough new vehicles on their lots for 60 to 75 days of sales before the pandemic, but he expects that inventory cushion to drop to 30 to 40 days once supplies return to normal levels.
“It is better for the consumer to order exactly what they want from the manufacturer, and they have shown they will do that and like it,” Shaughnessy said. “Manufacturers like that model because they don’t have to subsidize hundreds of thousands of units of ground stock and then offer incentives to sell those vehicles. The market won’t stay the way it is now, but I would say the sweet spot for the automotive industry is somewhere in the middle” of the two extremes.
Dealers, meanwhile, are still investing in new and remodeled showrooms. Long Dealerships plans to spend $25 million during the next two years remodeling its dealership in Trinidad and three locations in Colorado Springs – its Ford dealership near Chapel Hills Mall and two Hyundai dealerships.
Rising interest rates and other factors are prompting some customers to spend on repairs to their current vehicle rather than buy a new one, Shaughnessy said. Some customers also are turning to hybrid and electric vehicles to escape escalating gas prices, but the limited supply of those vehicles as well has reduced the number of customers able to make the switch, he said.
Still, electric and hybrid registrations are gaining despite supply issues, according to data from the dealer group. Registrations of alternative-fuel vehicles during the first half of the year jumped 27.4% to 19,263, boosting market share of those vehicles from 12.2% a year ago to 17.6% in the first half of the year.
“We are getting more orders for electric vehicles — demand for the F-150 Lightning (electric) is through the roof. The market share of electric and hybrid vehicles has doubled this year,” Shaughnessy said. “Demand is so high for these vehicles that (some) people are buying them to flip because you can buy them new for less than they sell for used. Some dealers are asking buyers to sign agreements not to resell new vehicles because they don’t want to compete with resellers.”