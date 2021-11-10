Phil Winslow, president of Winslow BMW of Colorado Springs, has been nominated by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association for the Time Dealer of the Year Award, one of the auto industry's top honors.
The award will be presented during the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas on March 11 to one of 47 nominees.
Winslow started with the family's dealership in 1961 and took over the company after his father's death in 1964. He was a partner with his mother until her death in 1988 and since then with his wife, Ann Winslow. The dealership began as a Volkswagen franchise, adding BMW in 1983 and selling the Volkswagen franchise in 2003. Winslow BMW moved to its current location at 5845 N. Nevada Ave. in 2015.