Jay Cimino, the longtime CEO of Colorado Springs-based Phil Long Dealerships, will become the 10th city resident Thursday to be inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame.
Cimino, who joined Phil Long Ford as a partner and general manager in 1975, built the now 75-year-old business into a chain of 14 dealerships in Colorado and New Mexico, a collision center, an advertising agency, a construction company, a real estate unit and two nonprofits. The group employs more than 1,100 people and generates more than $750 million in annual revenue.
Cimino is among eight Colorado business leaders who will be inducted into the Hall during a dinner in downtown Denver hosted by Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain. Other inductees include Denver architect Frank Edbrooke, Vail construction company owner Gerald Gallegos, Fort Collins real estate agency owner Larry Kendall, Denver investment manager Judith Wagner and Denver auto dealers Charles, Greg and Kent Stevinson.
"I am honored to have been selected and to be among such an esteemed group of inductees," Cimino said. "I was fortunate to have had three mentors — my dad, a coach and an athlete — that taught me the principles of life that have made me the person I am today."
Cimino also has led redevelopment of the downtown area of his hometown, Trinidad, including opening a Toyota dealership there and building the Mount Carmel Wellness and Community Center. He started the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs and has won numerous awards for volunteer work and philanthropy from El Pomar Foundation, the United Way, Fort Carson and many other groups.
Cimino served in the Marine Corps and went to work for B.F. Goodrich as a territory manager for the Front Range after completing college. He joined a Pueblo Ford dealership and later moved to a Santa Fe, N.M., General Motors dealership before joining Phil Long Ford. He and his family eventually acquired full ownership of the dealership group after Phil Long's death in 2001.
Including this year's inductees, the Colorado Business Hall of Fame has 175 members. Other Colorado Springs members are city founder Gen. William J. Palmer; Broadmoor founder Spencer Penrose; El Pomar Foundation executives Russell Tutt, William Thayer Tutt and Bill Hybl; former Gov. John Love; the founding Loo family of mail-order greeting card maker Current; and construction company owners Gil and Jim Johnson.