The smell of freshly baked pizza wafted down the sidewalk on West Colorado Avenue to a doorway where three painters stood working in front of their easels. While tourists and locals might stop at Old Colorado City’s seemingly nonstop pizzeria, Slice 420, some passersby could find themselves indulging in a venue of a different flavor next door at Blue Pony Artists & Gallery.

The 793-square-foot space, county land records show, serves as a dual gallery and studio where four local painters show, sell and create their work.

Gene Sanchez, 75, Tammy Meeske, 55, Ed Penner and Katie Cassidy, 73, pooled their resources to lease and remodel 2501 W. Colorado Ave. in early April after the storefront's previous tenants, Six Crows Tattoo Parlor, moved less than a mile up the road.

The band of artists conceived the idea to run a joint studio and gallery space after rent costs for Second Floor Studios above the Michael Garman Museum & Gallery rose, Meeske said. Some of the artists, including Sanchez, painted upstairs for decades where as many as 12 artists work. But when he and the others experienced rising rent costs, it spurred the desire to start fresh.

“We found four of us that we felt would mesh well together,” Meeske said.

With their goal in mind, to start a collective gallery and studio, the four packed up their workshops and hauled everything home.

“We gave up a lot to reinvent ourselves,” Meeske said.

Confined by a smaller, more public space, the four adapted to painting with the simplicity of each using a single easel and modest supply cart where onlookers can pass through to peruse the art and watch the artists create it.

But the transition paid off, Meeske said, bringing in more visitors and sales. The spot also provided the unseen benefit of connecting with people and other artists.

“One of the beautiful parts about having a colony of artists up on that second floor is you learn and grow from each other,” Meeske said, noting that's where she adopted Sanchez’s use of a limited color palette. "We're still doing that now. There's four of us and we're learning and growing.”

Those type of bonds help artists improve and develop, Meeske said. Her passion for painting started as a tot in school and now the joint gallery is passing on that torch.

“We love that we're able to be a positive influence for other artists and share information," Meeske said. “And then the public love to ask questions about brushstroke, about color — about the process.”

In that vein of learning, the four intend to offer weekly life drawing classes with a live model, Meeske said.

Blue Pony Artists & Gallery will celebrate its official opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday but most days the gallery has no set hours; rather, it is open whenever the artists are painting, Meeske said.

“We're super excited that we have this opportunity," said Meeske, who later added: “People come in, they can watch us paint, they can see how we mix color, they can see our process, and then they can look through a lot of art and also see it on the walls.”