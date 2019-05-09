A.J. Peak, the CEO of Peak Dental Services, has a new reason for a bright smile: He was named Small Business Person of the Year on Thursday.
Peak was one of several business people honored at the Small Business Week Awards presented by the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center. The awards, presented during a dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Colorado Springs, wrapped up the seventh annual Small Business Week.
“In our nation, small businesses create almost two-thirds of net new private sector jobs, so it’s imperative that we continue to support and encourage small business owners,” Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of the BBB of Southern Colorado, said in a statement.
Springs-based Peak Dental Services supports its partner dentists in everything from hiring to billing to marketing.
A.J. Peak founded the business in 2008 with his father, Dr. Douglas Peak, a dentist. Previously, A.J. worked at Merrill Lynch as a senior business analyst and with McKinsey & Company for seven years as an engagement manager, according to his biography on Peak Dental Services’ website.
The local Small Business Person of the Year Award is based on several factors, including company growth, innovation and community contributions. The winner is nominated for a state award presented by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Other winners announced Thursday:
• Small Business Champion of the Year: Chelsea Gaylord, city of Colorado Springs.
• Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Alex Belding, WebriQ Goes Mad.
• Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year: Rodney Gullatte Jr., Firma IT Solutions.
• Family-Owned Small Business of the Year: Trevor Dierdorff, Amnet.