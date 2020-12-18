Several restaurants and other businesses in the Colorado Springs-area have closed in 2020 - some before and many since the onset of COVID-19. Here's a list of closings in the Pikes Peak region this year.

RESTAURANTS and DRINKING ESTABLISHMENTS

- Drifter’s Hamburgers, Chapel Hills location  

- Fox & Hound

- Black Eyed Pea

- Flatirons

- Village Inn in Monument

- Village Inn at Austin Bluffs & Academy

- CB & Potts

- Buzz ‘n Bagels, 15954 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument

- Dickie’s Barbecue Pit, 130 E. Pikes Peak Ave. (other locations remain open)

- Iron Bird Brewing Co., 402 S. Nevada Ave.

- Mavi Kebab, 724 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

- Paris Crepes, 720 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs (Colorado Springs location remains open)

- Starbucks, 7 S. Tejon St.

- Thirsty Parrot, 32 S. Tejon St.

- Triple Nickel Tavern, 334 E. Colorado Ave.

- Zoes Kitchen (both Colorado Springs locations)

- California Pizza Kitchen (Briargate; last local location that was still open)

- Pizza Hut, Woodland Park

OTHER BUSINESS CLOSINGS

- Sweet Elizabeth’s Organics, 4657 Centennial Blvd.

- Colorado Ranch Market grocery store

- GNC, 1115 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park

- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the Chapel Hills and Citadel malls

- Tailored West women's boutique clothier, 103 N. Tejon St. 

- Independent Records’ north academy location

- Pier 1

- Tuesday Morning

- Burlington at Chapel Hills

- Gordman’s

- Gold’s Gym

- 24-Hour Fitness

- Accolades west side location

- Carle’s Convenience store downtown location

- CJ Kard

- Kurtz men’s clothing

Note: Please let us know of other local closings in 2020 and we'll add them to this list. Email digital@gazette.com.

