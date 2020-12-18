Several restaurants and other businesses in the Colorado Springs-area have closed in 2020 - some before and many since the onset of COVID-19. Here's a list of closings in the Pikes Peak region this year.
RESTAURANTS and DRINKING ESTABLISHMENTS
- Drifter’s Hamburgers, Chapel Hills location
- Fox & Hound
- Black Eyed Pea
- Flatirons
- Village Inn in Monument
- Village Inn at Austin Bluffs & Academy
- CB & Potts
- Buzz ‘n Bagels, 15954 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument
- Dickie’s Barbecue Pit, 130 E. Pikes Peak Ave. (other locations remain open)
- Iron Bird Brewing Co., 402 S. Nevada Ave.
- Mavi Kebab, 724 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
- Paris Crepes, 720 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs (Colorado Springs location remains open)
- Starbucks, 7 S. Tejon St.
- Thirsty Parrot, 32 S. Tejon St.
- Triple Nickel Tavern, 334 E. Colorado Ave.
- Zoes Kitchen (both Colorado Springs locations)
- California Pizza Kitchen (Briargate; last local location that was still open)
- Pizza Hut, Woodland Park
RELATED:
December's local outdoor dining and drink options
OTHER BUSINESS CLOSINGS
- Sweet Elizabeth’s Organics, 4657 Centennial Blvd.
- Colorado Ranch Market grocery store
- GNC, 1115 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the Chapel Hills and Citadel malls
- Tailored West women's boutique clothier, 103 N. Tejon St.
- Independent Records’ north academy location
- Pier 1
- Tuesday Morning
- Burlington at Chapel Hills
- Gordman’s
- Gold’s Gym
- 24-Hour Fitness
- Accolades west side location
- Carle’s Convenience store downtown location
- CJ Kard
- Kurtz men’s clothing
Note: Please let us know of other local closings in 2020 and we'll add them to this list. Email digital@gazette.com.