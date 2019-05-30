The Colorado Springs area job market continued to improve in April with the unemployment rate falling for a third consecutive month to a 10-month low, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
The 3.9% rate last month is down from 4.1% in March and is the lowest since the area’s job rate was at 3.8% in June but still up from 3.5% a year earlier. The decline resulted from just the second contraction in the labor force from the previous month in more than four years while more people were hired.
Unemployment drifted up throughout most of 2017 and 2018 from 3% to 4.5% as more than 22,000 workers entered or returned to the area’s job market. That growth slowed to a trickle in late 2018 with declines in both December and April, while the number of people working continued to grow in every month but one.
“Everything has to eventually come to an end and there was a question of how much more we could squeeze in labor force increases, the huge increases of the last few years,” said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. “In recent months, there had been more people looking for work than job postings, but that has flipped back to more postings than job seekers.”
The area’s job growth has come across a broad swath of the local economy with the health care industry adding 1,800 jobs in the past year and the business and professional services, construction, government and retail and wholesale trade sectors all adding more than 1,000 jobs during the same period. Those numbers come from a survey of employers, while the unemployment rate comes from a survey of households.
The jobless rate fell statewide and in all seven of Colorado’s metropolitan areas between March and April with Boulder and Fort Collins the lowest at 2.8% and Pueblo the highest at 5%. Colorado’s unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in April from 3.5% in March, mostly because the labor force declined while employment continued to grow.