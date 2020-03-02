Colorado Springs-area homebuilding last month continued its hot start in 2020, a Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report shows.
• PERMITS: The Regional Building Department issued 312 permits in February for the construction of single-family homes in El Paso County, a nearly 15% increase over the same month in 2019.
• HISTORICALLY SPEAKING: Single-family permits issued last month were the most for any February since 356 permits were issued in 2006.
• YEAR TO DATE: Through the first two months of 2020, single-family building permits in El Paso County totaled 641, almost 49% higher than the 431 permits issued during the same period last year.
• FACTORS AT WORK: Area homebuilders have said a strong economy, low mortgage rates and a shortage of properties for sale on the resale side of the housing market have helped create a demand for new homes.
• WHY HOMEBUILDING MATTERS: The construction industry employs thousands of drywallers, carpenters, framers and the like, and wages paid to those workers help pump money into the local economy. Colorado Springs and other local governments, meanwhile, collect sales taxes on the purchase of building materials and use that money to pay for roads, parks and other basic services.
Rich Laden, The Gazette