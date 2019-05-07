The pace of Colorado Springs-area homebuilding continues to trail that of last year, according to a Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report.
In April, the agency issued 347 building permits for the construction of single-family homes in El Paso County, down nearly 5 percent from the same month last year. Through the first four months of this year, single-family building permits totaled 1,052, a 21.2% drop from the same period in 2018.
Homebuilding officials, however, have said they're confident that single-family permits — which help measure the health of the home construction industry — will reach the coveted 3,000 mark by year's end.
Meanwhile, local foreclosure activity continues to wane. Foreclosure notices sent to residential and commercial property owners totaled 79 in April, unchanged from the same month last year and 2.5% lower than in March, an El Paso County Public Trustee's Office report shows. Foreclosure notices now total 310 through the first four months of the year, down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.