Colorado Springs-area homebuilding fell last month for the first time in a little more than a year, but remains ahead of last year’s pace and still appears on track to reach a 13-year high, one industry expert said.
Permits issued by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department for the construction of single-family homes totaled 298 in August, a 10.2 percent drop from the same month last year, a Regional Building report shows. It was the first year-over-year decline in single-family permits since June 2017.
Even so, the drop likely is a one-month downturn in an otherwise strong year in which building permits should top 4,000, said Mike DeGrant, board president of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs and a vice president with Springs developer Schuck Communities.
Through the first eight months of 2018, single-family permits totaled 2,798, a 17.4 percent increase over the same period last year. If permits exceed 4,000 for the year, it would be the highest total since a record 5,314 were issued in 2005.
“I think that’s a minor blip on the radar,” DeGrant said of the August building permit total. “With school starting, we always know that August is a slower month than normal. So I think we’ll pick up again throughout the rest of the year.”
At the same time, some builders have said they haven’t been able to construct as many homes as they’d like because of a shortage of home sites and qualified labor.
“The market is still there,” DeGrant said. “If we could continue on with lot development and (regulatory) approvals and availability, I don’t think we would have seen that blip at all.”
Regional Building’s report tracks permits for single-family homes being constructed in El Paso County, which includes Colorado Springs, municipalities such as Fountain and Monument and unincorporated areas.
Building industry officials and economists have credited a stronger local economy, more jobs, improved consumer confidence and historically low mortgage rates for the surge in home construction. A shortage of available homes on the resale side of Colorado Springs’ housing market also has prompted some buyers to purchase new homes, industry officials have said.
The homebuilding industry is a key part of the economy in the Pikes Peak region, and the pace of local home construction is watched closely by area economists, business people and government officials.
Thousands of people work in the homebuilding industry, including carpenters, framers, drywallers, electricians and plumbers. Sales taxes collected on the purchase of building materials, meanwhile, pump millions of dollars into local government coffers and help fund roads, parks and other basic services.