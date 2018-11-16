The Colorado Springs area added nearly 15,000 jobs in the 12 months ending Oct. 31, giving the region the fourth hottest job market in the nation.
That 5.2 percent growth rate ranked behind just three other cities — Midland, Texas; Ocean City, N.J., and Kankakee, Ill., according to data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Like all jobs reports, the growth rate will eventually be adjusted downward in March when more complete employment information is available, an economist said.
Nearly 60 percent of the jobs were added by the area’s military contractors and the tourism industry, but federal, state and local governments, retail and construction also added more than 1,000 jobs each. The information sector was the only major sector with declining employment during the 12-month period.
The fast pace had at least one local economist concerned that a slowdown is inevitable.
“I’m wondering whether Colorado Springs will be able sustain this level of growth,” said Tom Binnings, senior economist for Summit Economics LLC, a Colorado Springs economic research and consulting firm. “The local economy is hitting on all cylinders right now with military contractors benefiting from increased military spending, the hospitality industry benefiting from a strong tourism season and all of the hospital expansion we are seeing on the north end of the city.”
St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North are building major expansions and Children’s Hospital Colorado is building its a pediatric hospital on the Memorial North campus. All are expected to be completed early next year and add hundreds of employees.
Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, said local job growth has been accelerating for the past four years and is broad-based across a wide variety of industries and skill levels. She said the median (or midpoint) annual salary for jobs posted with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center is approaching $80,000.
The area’s growth rate in the year through the end of October was the highest in nearly 19 years. The 12-month job growth rate through the end of September was 5 percent and has accelerated every month this year except June.
The growth rate likely will be revised downward — by half or more — in March as part of an annual process that incorporates data from quarterly unemployment insurance reports most employers are required to file, said Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The monthly data is compiled from surveys of employers and was often revised upward in recent years.
The Springs area growth rate was nearly twice the 2.7 percent statewide growth rate during the same period, which tied for sixth with Florida and New Mexico as the nation’s sixth-highest rate. Despite the strong job growth, Colorado’s unemployment rate rose for a fourth consecutive month to 3.2 percent in October from 3.1 percent in September as people joined the state’s job market faster than employers added jobs. Colorado’s jobless rate, which is compiled from a survey of households, was 3 percent in October 2017.
Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234 Facebook www.facebook.com/ wayne.heilman Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman