SUNDAY
New Life Toastmasters — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Anthony, arminc32@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free; eastcolosprings rotary.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tenacious Toastmasters — 7:15-8:15 a.m., City Hall, Academy Room, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; Bob, 440-8853.
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road; tinyurl.com/ y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Schneider Trucking Hiring Event — For Veterans and Active Duty 10:30 a.m.; for general public 11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y9zrtann.
Quail Lake Toastmasters — Noon-12:50 p.m., Microchip, 1150 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Holly, members-813975@toastmasters clubs.org.
Elwood Staffing Services Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybcrnyw9.
De-Mystifying the Myths and Misconceptions of Reverse Mortgages and Downsizing Tips — 1:30-3:30 p.m., Discover Goodwill, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road, free; discovermygoodwill.org.
TopClass Toastmasters — 6:30-7:45 p.m., College America, 2020 N. Academy Blvd.; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
Wisdom and Wealth Mastermind Group — 7-9 p.m., 755 Colorado 105, Suite C, Palmer Lake; Monument Library, 488-0621.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
CS Business Builders — A Mastermind Group, 7-8:30 a.m., cost involved. Call for location: Tara, 330-1268.
Austin Bluffs Sertoma — 7:20 a.m., Valley Hi Country Club, 610 S. Chelton Road; sertomaincolorado.org.
Networking in Christ Chapter 102 — 7:30-9 a.m., IHOP, 8065 Colorado 83; Wayne Pinegar, 460-4649; wayne@nextagepikespeak.com.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/ coloradosprings.
Luce Research Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc8vn7u4.
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Orientation — Noon-1:30 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybacsqvl.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Charter Communications Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y92p9ur5.
Junk King Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7w6f735.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
Business Exchange Meeting — Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m., Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
THURSDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 101 — 7-8:30 a.m., Kairos Coffee and Tea, inside YWAM, 505 Popes Bluff Trail; 494-3023, jerry_king@us.aflac.com.
Up Your Leads Networking Group — 8-9:30 a.m., Circle U Center- LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, visit two times free, $120 per year; tinyurl.com/yd9339hd.
Comcast Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: 557-3700.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
ServiceSource Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7bkmbko.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet and Greet — 5-7 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $5-$15. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y7utmdmg.
BBB Colorado Excellence Awards Gala — 5:30-9:30 p.m., City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $150. Tickets: bbb.org/southern-colorado.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 103 — 7:30-8:45 a.m., Open Door Café, Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; Tim Rohlfing, 599-7431, timothy.b.rohlfing@ampf.com.
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Maria’s Taco Shop, 2812 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free, cost for breakfast; 229-6105.
Colorado Springs School District 11 Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: 667-3700.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in Crypto Currency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Oct. 2: Building Resiliency to Stress and Burnout — 9-10:30 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ycft7zce.
Oct. 5: Business and Arts Lunch Celebration — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9pgnbdz.
Oct. 18: Business Expo — 4-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway. Registration: tinyurl.com/y827esgw.
Oct. 24: Employers Council Annual Employers Summit — Designed for leaders and managers, along with compensation, benefits and HR professionals at all levels, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Great Wolf Lodge, 9494 Federal Drive, $169-$219. Registration: 667-0677, coloradosprings@employerscouncil.org.
Oct. 25: Peak Startup Pitch Night — 5:30-7 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., free. Registration: peakstartup.org/pitchnight.
Oct. 29: Social Security 101 — 4-5:30 p.m., PPACG Area Agency on Aging, 14 S. Chestnut St., free. Registration: 471-2096.
Nov. 1: Peak Startup and Epicentral’s Business Wake — To pay tribute to the departed business and ideas in our community, 6-7:30 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/yaw2eph3.
Nov. 8: Cybersecurity Simplified — 1-2:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/yakr5ghc.
Dec. 13: Speed Networking — 2:30-5 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/yat4ukdy.