SUNDAY
New Life Toastmasters — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Anthony, arminc32@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Tenacious Toastmasters — 7:15-8:15 a.m., City Hall, Academy Room, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; Bob, 440-8853.
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road; tinyurl.com/ y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Quail Lake Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Cheyenne Place, 945 Tenderfoot Hill Road; DeeDee, 235-6725, 813975.toastmastersclubs.org.
Pera Legislative Updates & the Impact to Your Retirement — 6-7 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y94plkgk.
Colorado Springs Real Estate Investor Association — 6:30 p.m., Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd.; 232-6709, tinyurl.com/y7kly3cj.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
CS Business Builders — A Mastermind Group, 7-8:30 a.m., cost involved. Call for location: Tara, 330-1268.
Networking in Christ Chapter 102 — 7:30-9 a.m., IHOP, 8065 Colorado 83; Wayne Pinegar, 460-4649; wayne@nextagepikespeak.com.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Member Orientation — 8-9:30 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Administrative Office, 1975 Research Parkway, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybz5c6wn,
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/ coloradosprings.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
THURSDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 101 — 7-8:30 a.m., Kairos Coffee and Tea, inside YWAM, 505 Popes Bluff Trail; 494-3023, jerry_king@us.aflac.com.
Springs Masterminds Group — 7:30-9 a.m., AspenPoint Café, Citizen Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free; 632-3526.
Up Your Leads Networking Group — 8-9:30 a.m., Circle U Center- LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, visit two times free, $120 per year; tinyurl.com/yd9339hd.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
S-Peak Leaders Advanced Toastmasters — 6:30-8:15 p.m., Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview —7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 103 — 7:30-8:45 a.m., Open Door Café, Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; Tim Rohlfing, 599-7431, timothy.b.rohlfing@ampf.com.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber First Friday’s Networking — 7:30 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive; scwcc.com.
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Maria’s Taco Shop, 2812 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free, cost for breakfast; 229-6105.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in Crypto Currency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Sept. 11: Buzz with the B’s Networking Breakfast — 7:30-9 a.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $13-$16. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y7mype9t.
Sept. 11-Dec. 11: UCCS Mini-MBA 2018 — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $3,200. Registration required by Sunday: uccs.edu/business/oped.
Sept. 12: Seven Key Topics to Understand Seven Years Before Retirement — 6-7 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yaak9cly.
Sept. 18: Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council September Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $20. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9vf7yby.
Sept. 19: Social Security 101 — 5:30-7:30 p.m., PPACG Area Agency on Aging, 14 S. Chestnut St., free. Registration: 471-2096.
Sept. 20: The New Normal: Sex, Drugs and Rock ’n Roll in Retirement — Speakers will discuss finances, health, relationships and more, 5:30-7:30 p.m., PPACG Area Agency on Aging, 14 S. Chestnut St., free. Registration: 633-4991, pillar institute.org/class-registration.
Sept. 21: 2018 State of the City — Hosted by Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $55-$65. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y96vndwp.
Sept. 27: BBB Colorado Excellence Awards Gala — 5:30-9:30 p.m., City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $150. Advance tickets: bbb.org/southern- colorado.
Oct. 25: Peak Startup Pitch Night — 5:30-7 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., free. Registration: peakstartup.org/pitchnight.
Nov. 1: Peak Startup and Epicentral’s Business Wake — To pay tribute to the departed business and ideas in our community, 6-7:30 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/yaw2eph3.