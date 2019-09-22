SUNDAY
New Life Toastmasters — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, community room, 1875 N. Dublin Blvd.; newlife.toastmastersclubs.org.
MONDAY
Luce Research Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yy3vhw8l.
Cyber CYA Series: How to Find a Good Cybersecurity Company Webinar — Noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y23ft8cw.
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free; eastcolosprings rotary.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tenacious Toastmasters — 7:15-8:15 a.m., City Hall, Academy Room, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; Bob, 440-8853.
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Serranos Coffee, 625 W. Colorado 105, Monument; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Quail Lake Toastmasters — Noon-12:50 p.m., Microchip, 1150 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Holly, members-813975@toastmasters clubs.org.
Tek Experts Hiring Event — 1-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7rwyadh.
QuickBooks (Desktop Version) — Introduction (Part One) — 1-5 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $75. Registration: tinyurl.com/y6658b7q.
TopClass Toastmasters — 6:30-7:45 p.m., College America, 2020 N. Academy Blvd.; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
Wisdom and Wealth Mastermind Group — 7-9 p.m., 755 Colorado 105, Suite C, Palmer Lake; Monument Library, 488-0621.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
Austin Bluffs Sertoma — Serving the hearing impaired and the community at large, 7:20 a.m., Valley Hi Country Club, 610 S. Chelton Road; 331-1212. mbca@comcast.net.
Networking in Christ Chapter 102 — 7:30-9 a.m., IHOP, 8065 Colorado 83; Wayne Pinegar, 460-4649; wayne@nextagepikespeak.com.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/ coloradosprings.
Marketing on a Shoestring Budget — 9-11 a.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5xraaf2.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
QuickBooks (Online Version) — Introduction (Part One) — 1-5 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $75. Registration: tinyurl.com/y2dlant3.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
Business Exchange Meeting — Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m., Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
THURSDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 101 — 7-8:30 a.m., Kairos Coffee and Tea, inside YWAM, 505 Popes Bluff Trail; 494-3023, jerry_king@us.aflac.com.
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., The Citadel mall, 750 Citadel Drive East, Suite 1112; 229-6105.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet and Greet — 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak United Way, 518 N. Nevada Ave., free-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/y28sccu9.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 103 — 7:30-8:45 a.m., Open Door Café, Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; Tim Rohlfing, 599-7431, timothy.b.rohlfing@ampf.com.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in Crypto Currency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Oct. 1: PERA and the Impact to Your Retirement Strategies — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.
Oct. 10: Business & Arts Lunch — Hosted by COPPeR and Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $60. Reservations: culturaloffice.org.
Oct. 10: Social Security 101 Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
Oct. 11: Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, $18 for lunch. Reservations required by Oct. 4: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Oct. 17: Picking the Right People to Manage Your Financial and Medical Decisions When You No Longer Can — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10-$25. Registration: 633-4991, pillar institute.org.
Oct. 24: Better Business Bureau’s A Night of Excellence — 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 24, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $150. Registration: bbb.org/article/events/20616-a-night-of-excellence.
Oct. 26: Challenges for Women and Their Retirement Savings — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.
Oct. 29: State of the Outdoors — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $40 in advance, $45 at door; tinyurl.com/y5s4vbj3.
Oct. 30: My Unfinished Business — End of Life Financial Planning — 1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10-$25. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Nov. 8: Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, $18 for lunch. Reservations required by Nov. 1: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Dec. 12: Social Security 101 Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
Jan. 25: Retirement Income Planning — Noon-1 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.