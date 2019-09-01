SUNDAY
New Life Toastmasters — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, community room, 1875 N. Dublin Blvd.; newlife.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tenacious Toastmasters — 7:15-8:15 a.m., City Hall, Academy Room, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; Bob, 440-8853.
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Serranos Coffee, 625 W. Colorado 105, Monument; tinyurl.com/y6wjy9wg.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Quail Lake Toastmasters — Noon-12:50 p.m., Microchip, 1150 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Holly, members-813975@toastmastersclubs.org.
Garden of the Gods Rotary Social Meetings — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Black Bear Diner, 1340 Garden of the Gods Road; portal.clubrunner.ca/3263.
PERA Updates and the Impact to Your Retirement Strategies — 6-7:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.
Colorado Springs Real Estate Investor Association — 6:30 p.m., Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd.; 232-6709, tinyurl.com/y7kly3cj.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
Networking in Christ Chapter 102 — 7:30-9 a.m., IHOP, 8065 Colorado 83; Wayne Pinegar, 460-4649; wayne@nextagepikespeak.com.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Membership Benefits Seminar — 8-9:30 a.m., SCWCC Office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, building C, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxgjwa6z.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/coloradosprings.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
THURSDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 101 — 7-8:30 a.m., Kairos Coffee and Tea, inside YWAM, 505 Popes Bluff Trail; 494-3023, jerry_king@us.aflac.com.
Springs Masterminds Group — 7:30-9 a.m., AspenPoint Café, Citizen Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, free; 632-3526.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
S-Peak Leaders Advanced Toastmasters — 6:30-8:15 p.m., Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 103 — 7:30-8:45 a.m., Open Door Café, Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; Tim Rohlfing, 599-7431, timothy.b.rohlfing@ampf.com.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber First Friday’s Networking — 7:30 a.m., Space Foundation, Area 51, 4425 Arrowswest Drive; scwcc.com.
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Maria’s Taco Shop, 2812 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free, cost for breakfast; 229-6105.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in Crypto Currency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Maximize the Benefits of Your PERA Pension — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
Sept. 9-13: Colorado Springs Start Up Week — Celebration of innovation, entrepreneurialism and the creative spaces and places that make up the Colorado Springs startup ecosystem; tinyurl.com/y33xctld.
Sept. 12: State of the City — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $65-$75. Registration: tinyurl.com/y57rb9r3.
Sept. 13: Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, $18 for lunch. Reservations required by Friday: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Sept. 18: ReStart Hiring and Networking Event — An active security clearance is required, 1-6:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free. Registration: restartevents.com/september-18th-colorado-springs.
Sept. 21: Grow Your Garden Where You Are Career Success Seminar — 10 a.m.-noon, UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105-A, $110. Registration: treblaconsulting.com/events.
Oct. 1: PERA and the Impact to Your Retirement Strategies — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.
Oct. 10: Business & Arts Lunch — Hosted by COPPeR and Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $60. Reservations: culturaloffice.org.
Oct. 10: Social Security 101 Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
Oct. 11: Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, $18 for lunch. Reservations required by Oct. 4: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Oct. 26: Challenges for Women and Their Retirement Savings — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.
Nov. 8: Women in Networking — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, $18 for lunch. Reservations required by Nov. 1: Lindsey Mannix, 480-8638, wpwin@yahoo.com.
Dec. 12: Social Security 101 Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
Jan. 25: Retirement Income Planning — Noon-1 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: montwealth.com/events.htm.