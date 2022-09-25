TUESDAY
Life as You Climb: Leading Through Change Together — Hosted by Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce, 8-11:30 a.m., Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $45-$65. Registration: tinyurl.com/9zbpys2c.
Does Your Logo Suck?! — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
COMING UP
Oct. 29: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, International Center, 1 Lake Ave., $220-$320. Reservations: tinyurl.com/83vwdwuz.
Nov. 10: State of the Region — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $70-$90. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9c5kp7.
Dec. 5: Legislative Roundtable — 4-6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $50-$80. Registration: tinyurl.com/mwnrnhsz.
ONGOING
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.