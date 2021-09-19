MONDAY
Estate Planning Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/aaa-events.
MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Virtual How to Do Market Research — 6:30-8 p.m., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/k5wx664e.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Business Lunch — Allison Barr will present "The Shine Theory: Debunking the Myth of Business Competition," 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/kcm8buez.
WEDNESDAY
Building a Stronger Brand — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration required: tinyurl.com/32ejptyf.
THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Partners in Housing, 455 Gold Pass Heights, $15-$20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4eparysm.
COMING UP
Sept. 27: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — 4-5:30 p.m., free. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a My Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Sept. 28: Hispanic Chamber's Hispanic Heritage Business Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $30 and up. Registration required: cosconcilio.com.
Sept. 30: QuickBooks - Online Version: Mastering Part 2 — 1-4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $75. Registration required: tinyurl.com/33y6byv9.
Oct. 1: Business + Arts Happy Hour — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 5-6 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/vtswwrf6.
Oct. 4: Meaning and Purpose in Retirement Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/aaa-events.
Oct. 15: State of the City — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75-$90. Registration required: tinyurl.com/djrn42rk.
Nov. 13: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Gala — 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200-$250. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/e97zrs4j.
Nov. 15: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — 4-5:30 p.m., free. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a My Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.