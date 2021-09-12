MONDAY
Retire by Design Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/aaa-events.
MONDAY-OCT. 20
Advanced SmartSTART Series 2-7 Webinar Series — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, $120. Registration required: tinyurl.com/nhwbscr2.
TUESDAY-DEC. 7
Grow with Google Four Webinar Series — Hosted by SCORE Colorado Springs, $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/5f2mn4vv.
THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Speaker Series — Juana Bordas will present "The Power of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion," 4:30-6 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$25 in person, $10-$20 online. Registration required: tinyurl.com/arwx6z9h.
COMING UP
Sept. 20: Estate Planning Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/aaa-events.
Sept. 21: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Business Lunch — Allison Barr will present "The Shine Theory: Debunking the Myth of Business Competition," 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/kcm8buez.
Sept. 27: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — 4-5:30 p.m., free. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a My Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Sept. 28: Hispanic Chamber's Hispanic Heritage Business Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $30 and up. Registration required: cosconcilio.com.
Oct. 1: Business + Arts Happy Hour — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 5-6 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/vtswwrf6.
Oct. 4: Meaning and Purpose in Retirement Webinar — 4 p.m. Registration required: ppacg.org/aaa-events.
Nov. 13: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Gala — 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200-$250. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/e97zrs4j.
Nov. 15: Social Security 101 - Understanding Your Social Security Benefits Webinar — 4-5:30 p.m., free. Registration required: ppacg.org/events. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a My Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.