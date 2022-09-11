WEDNESDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Membership Benefits Seminar — 4-5:30 p.m., SCWCC Office, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Building C, Suite 250. Registration: tinyurl.com/2yb85khr.
THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Donna Mabon, Goosebumps Cryotherapy, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
COMING UP
Sept. 20: Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m. Searle Ranch, 18911 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive, Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Sept. 21: Tri-Lakes Chamber Orientation — 8-9:30 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Sept. 27: Does Your Logo Suck?! — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Oct. 29: Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Annual Gala — 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, International Center, 1 Lake Ave., $220-$320. Reservations: tinyurl.com/83vwdwuz.
Nov. 10: State of the Region — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $70-$90. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p9c5kp7.
Dec. 5: Legislative Roundtable — 4-6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $50-$80. Registration: tinyurl.com/mwnrnhsz.
ONGOING
Virtual Apple Club Meeting — With Q&A and presentations, 6-8 p.m. second Mondays; smmug.org. Email for virtual meeting credentials: jeffj@smmug.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters — 5:55-7:15 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St.; 720-989-8944, southad4@d6leaders.org.